Ballad Health on Wednesday announced it will resume some elective surgeries at its facilities next month as the number of people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to fall across the hospital system.

"We've got some very good updates to provide to the community today," Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during a press briefing Wednesday. "One is, starting Feb. 1, next Monday, we will be resuming our non-emergent and elective procedures in our facilities across the system."

In addition to the partial resumption of elective surgeries, most inpatients will now be able to have two visitors at a time, an increase from the current policy that allowed just one visitor.

The change does not apply to those in long-term, behavioral health, pediatric and neonatal intensive care units.

Elective surgeries have been postponed since Dec. 2, though elective surgeries requiring overnight stays have been on hold since late October. Non-emergent procedures requiring an overnight or multi-night stay will remain on hold, however, and be phased in as time progresses.

No timeline was given for the resumption of those procedures.

Deaton said the proportion of the system's patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has been below 20% for more than a week, which they felt "was benchmark for us to use." Since peaking at 361 inpatients on Jan. 5, the number of people hospitalized with the virus across Ballad's facilities has plummeted, falling by 204, or 56.5%.

The number of critical care patients has also fallen in recent weeks, with intensive care patients down from a Dec. 29 high of 77 to 29, a drop of 62.3%, on Wednesday. The number of patients on ventilators, which peaked at 49 on Jan. 12, has dropped by 57.1% since its peak.

The current rate of decline, according to Ballad's in-house modeling, is also far out-pacing that of projections — with the current decline occurring sooner and faster than even the most extreme projections showed.

Beginning next week, Ballad will also end its utilization of the National Guard members who have been working with the system for the better part of the past two months. Deaton said 33 National Guard members have served inside its tertiary facilities for the past six weeks, working more than 4,300 hours with more than 35,000 patient contacts.

"We're very grateful for the support they've given us and I wish them well and our sincere thanks to them," Deaton said.

The decline in hospitalizations was triggered by a sharp decline in new cases, with the region's seven-day new case average at a three-month low.

Across Ballad's 21-county service area, new cases have fallen by 61.2% since peaking the week of Dec. 19; 2,972 new cases were reported in the past seven days.

"We're very cautiously optimistic about this, that we're moving in the right direction," Deaton said. "We really hope that we're seeing the downside of this. There's a possibility that we see a spike in cases again, given the strains of more contagious virus that are out there."

Deaton was referencing some of the more infectious strains of the novel coronavirus, such as the U.K. (B-117) and Brazil (P.1) variants, which have both been diagnosed in the United States. Tennessee reported its first three cases of the more contagious U.K. variant last week, though Deaton said no cases of the variants have been reported in Northeast Tennessee as of yet.

Dr. Jonathan Moorman, East Tennessee State University's infectious diseases division chief, said in an interview on Tuesday that the variants shouldn't change anything about the region's COVID-19 response, but said their arrival is somewhat concerning.

"It is a little bit disconcerting and depressing, but there’s not a lot we can do about it," Moorman said. "I think we just have to forge forward and do everything we do now. I wouldn’t necessarily let up on any of our precautions yet until we have a better idea of where we are. Clearly we’re coming down here in Tennessee — and its come down nicely — but that doesn’t mean we can't have a resurgence if everybody just goes hog-wild."

Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift shared a similar message during Wednesday's briefing.

"If we don't continue to keep doing what we're doing — social distancing, masking — those numbers can certainly go back up," Swift said.