Ballad Health is postponing all elective and non-emergency surgeries beginning Thursday, pointing to a likelihood the hospital system will have as many as 400 COVID-19 patients in the next two weeks.
The postponement includes already scheduled procedures.
In an email, Ballad Health said Tuesday’s inpatient COVID-19 census reached 283, with six of that number being children at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
“The volume trends are exceeding what had been modeled as a most hopeful scenario,” the email said, “with the census growing a surprising 29% since Friday.”
Ballad said that based on current modeling, and with no changes in the trends, “it is now likely” that the system could be serving as many as 400 COVID-19 patients within two weeks.
Calling it a “necessary move to preserve much-needed space and staffing,” the email said Ballad is not furloughing team members at this time. It noted it may be asking affected team members to provide support in various areas in the facility in which they work.
“This will enable Ballad Health to prioritize the most critical and highest-acuity patients,” the email read.
The postponement of all elective and non-emergency surgeries comes in the wake of an earlier announcement that Ballad would defer any elective procedures requiring an overnight stay. That went into effect Aug. 16.
“The steps previously taken to limit overnight, non-emergent/elective surgical procedures helped mitigate the impact on Ballad Health’s capacity,” the email said, “as volumes have shifted from surgical to COVID-19 and other urgent medical admissions.”
On Monday, Ballad reported a record number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus on ventilators, 50, which its daily scorecard indicated it passed by one on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s report also noted 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, up three from Monday and just short of the record of 77 set in December. Ballad reported 34 new COVID-19 admissions.
Ballad’s inpatient census has skyrocketed over the past month, increasing by 500% from July 27, when the increase began to pick up, to Aug. 23. The rate of increase is significantly higher than the hospital system dealt with over a three-month period from October to January, when hospitalizations rose from 89 to a record 361 — a 305.6% increase.
The system’s report card said there have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in the past seven days.
Twenty clinical and non-clinical U.S. Army and Air Force National Guard personnel have been deployed to Ballad Health hospitals in Northeast Tennessee to assist with the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“We’ve hit a milestone that we didn’t want to reach,” a Facebook post from the hospital system said.