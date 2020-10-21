Faced with a record number of novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations in its facilities, Ballad Health announced on Wednesday it would begin deferring certain types of elective procedures at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport to make room for a further increase in hospitalizations expected in the coming days and weeks.
"The point behind this is not to wait until the crisis is at the doorstep and patients are, really, negatively affected by that," said Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said. "The issue here is we know based on the numbers we have, and we know because of the lag period, what we're facing with an increasing number of cases in hospitals, this is the time to make some of these decisions.
"Unfortunately, it's not what we want to do," Levine said.
Levine said the purpose is to relieve some of the burden on its nursing staff, which he said was important because a lack of staff — not a lack of beds — is the primary limiter for capacity.
"This is as much about protecting the public as it is about protecting the well-being of our nursing staff," Levine said.
Holston Valley was chosen as the first hospital to implement such a plan as the "problem is worse in Sullivan County," but similar plans are being readied for Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center, with JCMC "not far behind," the hospital system CEO said. Starting on Monday, Holston Valley will begin deferring 25% of its elective cases.
"This is going to begin a potential cascade of events where have to begin curtailing some types of procedures and delaying them to better manage the staffing component of this," Levine said.
Ballad's Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said hospitalizations are expected to near the 150-mark over the next 10 days, which will start impacting elective cases. Should the number of hospitalizations reach a "red zone" or go past 200, more elective cases will be deferred.
"Those deferrals could go from 25% of cases to 50%, or we could drop back to zero," Levine said. "It just depends on what we see with these numbers."
The announcement came as Ballad set a record 135 COVID-19 hospitalizations— 10 higher than the previous record set on Aug. 10. Deaton said that total could be higher due to a high number of patients awaiting test results, which stood at 29 on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 21 were in intensive care and 10 were on ventilators.
"We are right on the cusp of the limits that we have in certain facilities to care for COVID patients and all the elective and other types of admissions that we are trusted to care for," Levine said, citing the primary limiter as a lack of staff rather than a lack of space.
This is a developing story. Updates will be published on JohnsonCityPress.com.