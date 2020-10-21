Facing a record number of novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations, Ballad Health will begin deferring some elective procedures at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport beginning Monday.
The health system announced on Wednesday the plan to make room for a further increase in hospitalizations expected in the coming days and weeks.
"The point behind this is not to wait until the crisis is at the doorstep and patients are, really, negatively affected by that," Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said. "The issue here is we know based on the numbers we have, and we know because of the lag period, what we're facing with an increasing number of cases in hospitals, this is the time to make some of these decisions.
"Unfortunately, it's not what we want to do," Levine said.
Levine said the goal is to relieve some of the burden on its nursing staff, which he said was important because a lack of staff, not a lack of beds, is the primary limiter for capacity. As of Wednesday, about 40 nurses were COVID-19 positive, further limiting staffing.
"This is as much about protecting the public as it is about protecting the well-being of our nursing staff," Levine said.
Starting on Monday, the Kingsport hospital will begin deferring 25% of its elective cases. It was chosen as the first hospital to defer patients because the problem is worse in Sullivan County. Similar plans are being readied for Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center, with those hospitals “not far behind,” Levine said.
"This is going to begin a potential cascade of events where we have to begin curtailing some types of procedures and delaying them to better manage the staffing component of this," Levine said.
Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said hospitalizations could easily reach 150 to 200 in the coming weeks, which would start impacting elective cases. Elective procedures could be further restricted depending on how many hospitalizations there are.
"Those deferrals could go from 25% of cases to 50%, or we could drop back to zero," Levine said. "It just depends on what we see with these numbers."
The announcement came as Ballad set a record with 135 COVID-19 hospitalizations — 10 higher than the previous record set on Aug. 10. Deaton said that total could be higher due to a high number of patients awaiting test results, which stood at 29 on Wednesday.
Of those hospitalized, 21 were in intensive care and 10 were on ventilators.
Between Monday, Oct. 18, and Oct. 31, the healthcare system was projecting about 200 new hospitalizations.
"We are right on the cusp of the limits that we have in certain facilities to care for COVID patients and all the elective and other types of admissions that we are trusted to care for," Levine said, citing the primary limiter as a lack of staff rather than a lack of space.
And, with flu season looming, there is concern that a flu season equal to or worse than last year’s could be taxing. Levine said the system and its staff are actively planning for flu season right now.
“If we have the same flu season we had last year, when you add that to COVID, it’s actually worse for us — we really need to see a lower incidence of flu,” he said.
“If you see a big spike in the number of flu admissions, and you add that to COVID, you can’t defer that volume,” Levine later said. “That’s what’s, frankly, got us most concerned.”