Ballad Health reached a record 339 patients with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in its facilities on Saturday.
The census represented a seven-patient increase from New Year’s Day and four more than the previous high of 335, which had been tied on Thursday. Another five patients were awaiting test results.
The total included 68 patients in intensive care units, while 37 were on ventilators. Ballad had 66 ICU patients and 39 on ventilators on Friday.
The hospital system reported five new virus-related deaths in its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. That made a total of 1,034 fatalities since the pandemic began, of which 93 had been reported in the last seven days.
Ballad also reported that the positive test rate in its service area remained above 25% on both days — 28.6% Friday and 30.4% Saturday.
Region records more than 1,100 new cases
Northeast Tennessee counties reported a total of 1,118 new COVID-19 cases over the two-day New Year period, as well as five new deaths.
The state Department of Health issued two days worth of data on Saturday after not issuing a report on the holiday.
The new deaths included three in Sullivan County and one each in Carter and Greene counties. Since the pandemic began, 665 people had died from virus-related causes in the region. Sullivan led the upstate with 181 total deaths, followed by Washington County with 165.
Active infections grew by a net of 66 since Thursday to 4,527 cases in the upper eight counties. Active cases peaked in the region Dec. 21 at 6,036.
Washington passed Sullivan, the region’s most populous county for the most active cases . Washington’s total grew by 54 to 1,212 while Sullivan’s net fell by 40 to 1,167.
The state considers cases no longer infectious after 14 days, so active cases represent new cases over the same period minus deaths.
The combined two-day positive test rate in Northeast Tennessee was 23,5% from 4,185 new tests.
Tennessee records more than 17,000 new cases in two days
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 8,780 new cases on Friday and 8,550 on Saturday for a two-day total of 17,330. That brought the state’s active case count to 7,403 — 3,093 than on Thursday. Active infections peaked at 85,406 on Dec. 21.
Northeast Tennessee’s five deaths were among 63 recorded in the state over the two days — 48 on Friday and 15 on Saturday. A total of 6,970 people had died in Tennessee from COVID-19-related causes since the pandemic began.