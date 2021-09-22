For the first time in more than two months, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Ballad Health facilities appears to be trending downward, though it remains to be seen whether the worst of this surge is truly over.

As of Wednesday, there were 371 people hospitalized with the virus across Ballad's hospitals — its lowest point in more than two weeks. The number of patients requiring critical care, however, remains high with 105 in the ICU and 87 on ventilators. The number of ICU patients has not dropped below 100 since Sept. 7, while ventilator patients were at a record level on Tuesday.

There were 215 others being treated in the system's Safer-At-Home program, which saw a record number of referrals over the past day, bringing the total number of people Ballad is treating for COVID-19 to 586. Three of those are children, all of whom are hospitalized at Niswonger Children's Hospital.

During a press conference last week, hospital officials said they still expected hospitalizations to increase due to the number of people testing positive, with the system's Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift saying the region was, "truly nowhere close to being out of the woods just yet." Fortunately, the inpatient census has tracked closer to the system's best-case projections of about 350 inpatients, rather than a worst-case projection of more than 530.

"Although today's data does not show the steep increases that we've seen in recent weeks, the numbers still aren't good," the hospital system wrote in a Facebook post. "It will likely be several weeks before we see any meaningful decrease in inpatient numbers."

Of those hospitalized, 93% were not fully vaccinated, neither were 96% of ICU patients and 99% of patients on ventilators.

"We continue to see a grim pattern that the majority of our COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated individuals," Ballad said on Twitter. "Ballad Health maintains that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing major illness and hospitalization."

In the Facebook post, the hospital system attributed the decline in hospitalization to mounting deaths, and said staff recently utilized the mobile morgue at Johnson City Medical Center, where 20 people died of COVID-19 last weekend. There have been 66 COVID-19 deaths in Ballad's 21-county service area over the last seven days.

"The flattening of inpatient cases we’re seeing right now is, unfortunately, created in part by a lot of people dying," the Facebook post said. "Unfortunately, this week, we’ve had to utilize the morgue trailer at Johnson City Medical Center due to the high number of deaths from COVID-19; having 20 deaths there last weekend alone."