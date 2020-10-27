A day after reporting a record number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hospitalizations, Ballad Health reported a record number of patients in intensive care on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday morning, Ballad Health had 169 (+3) COVID-19 patients in its facilities — 33 (+5) in the ICU and 15 (+2) on ventilators. The number of ICU patients is the highest it's ever been, topping the previous record of 29, which has been reached three times — most recently on Friday.
The ICU patient increase comes a day after Ballad reported a record number of hospitalizations on Monday with 166, 33 more than Friday's count. Since late September, the number of COVID-19 patients in Ballad's hospitals has risen sharply, up 89.88% since Oct. 1.
Ballad Health will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the impact of the caseload on the health system, which announced last week it would begin deferring some elective procedures at its Kingsport hospital in anticipation of this surge.
The press conference will begin at 11 a.m., and will be livestreamed on the Johnson City Press Facebook page.