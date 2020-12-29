Ballad Health reported a record 77 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients hospitalized in its intensive care units on Tuesday and the system's fourth-straight day with an increase in the number of people hospitalized with the virus.
Tuesday’s scorecard showed 328 (+16) inpatients, of which 77 (+13) were in the ICU and 45 (+11) were on ventilators. The increase in ICU and ventilator patients is the largest ever reported in a single day. The 45 patients on a ventilator is one shy of tying the record 46 reported several times in the last month, and is the first increase since Dec. 22.
Hospitalizations across Ballad’s 21-county service area, meanwhile, peaked at 335 on Dec. 21 and fell to 275 on Christmas Eve. Tuesday’s increase in inpatients came as Ballad reported 42 admissions and 35 discharges overnight.
“As numbers of patients and the positive rate continue to rise, please continue to take the advised precautions,” Ballad said on Twitter.