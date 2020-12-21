Ballad Health reported a record 335 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, along with a marked rise in critical care patients.
Monday’s inpatient count was up 27 from Sunday, the second-highest single-day increase the hospital system has reported during the pandemic. It took the number of hospitalized patients past the previous record of 328 reported on Friday.
The number of critical care patients (those in intensive care or on ventilators) also rose after back-to-back days of decline, with 64 (+7) people in intensive care and 44 (+7) on ventilators. The record for ICU patients is 74 reported on Dec. 15 and 16, while the record for patients on ventilators is 46 reported on the 15th and 18th.
Over the weekend, the state released a new dashboard showing hospitalization utilization as of Dec. 19, showing that COVID-19 patients account for a higher a proportion of hospitalizations in the region than they do statewide. In Northeast Tennessee, 29.1% of all hospital patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to a statewide rate of 25%. COVID-19 ICU patients, meanwhile, account for 45.3% of ICU hospitalizations in Northeast Tennessee — again higher than the state’s rate of 40%.
Regionally there were seven new hospitalizations reported in Carter (+1), Greene (+1), Hawkins (+1), Sullivan (+2) and Washington (+2). Sullivan County has reported 43 new COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last seven days, nearly five times that of Washington County’s nine.
Active cases soar across the state
Greene County became the latest county in Tennessee to reach 1,000 active cases after its count rose by 73 on Monday, bringing its total to 1,062. Sullivan (1,603) and Washington (1,620) counties also have reached the 1,000 active case-mark in the region.
Statewide, 20 counties have more than 1,000 active cases — an increase of 13 since Dec. 9, when Washington County became the region’s first to that mark.
Across the region, active cases grew by 360 from an already record count on Sunday — pushing the eight county area’s active case count past 6,000. Statewide active cases rose by 6,713 to a total of 85,406 — a 36.3% increase in the last seven days. Northeast Tennessee’s active case count grew by 27.7% over the same time period.
COVID-19 testing hours change at most regional health departments
The Northeast Regional Health Office announced expanded testing hours at eight testing sites on Monday, the same day self-test kits began being administered at health departments across the state.
According to a release from the state health department, health departments began issuing adults self-testing kits to “allow staff members to transition to vaccination of frontline health care providers and first responders.” Self-test kits will be offered to anyone 18 and up on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while traditional nasal swab testing will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“We’re making this transition so our Department of Health staff can assist with administration of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in the release. “State-run health departments currently collect an average of only 16 percent of all COVID-19 tests statewide, and our change will not affect the wide availability of testing through private providers in Tennessee. While the arrival of vaccines is welcome, it is imperative that we not let up on basic best practices and continue to protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.”