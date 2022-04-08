Ballad Health has reported a possible breach of patient privacy data through an employee's email account that "was accessed without authorization for a limited amount of time."
According to a news release sent on Friday evening, on or about Jan. 13, Ballad became aware of "unusual" activity from an employee's email account. In February it was determined that the account was accessed without authorization, though it "was not possible to determine exactly which email messages or attachments may have been accessed or viewed."
Ballad said it is unaware of any misuse of patient information, and the system doesn't believe any Social Security numbers were compromised.
"In an abundance of caution, a detailed and thorough programmatic and manual review of the contents of the email account was performed to determine whether sensitive information was contained in any of the email messages or attachments within this employee’s Ballad Health account," the release said. "Upon receiving the results of the detailed review of the email contents on March 16, 2022, Ballad Health worked diligently to locate address information for the affected individuals and just recently completed that effort."
Patient information, including names, addresses, dates of birth and medical information, may have been accessible to whomever had access to the account.
Ballad said the password to the account has been changed, and that it takes "this incident and the security of personal information in its care seriously." Ballad is notifying relevant state and federal regulators of the incident, and "continues to educate the workforce on the importance of security measures each person must take to protect access to the Ballad Health email system."
Those worried their information may have been accessed can call Ballad's dedicated hotline at (855) 482-1570 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. People can also send mail to Ballad's privacy officer at 1019 W. Oakland Ave., Suite 4, Johnson City, Tennessee, 37604.