Ballad Health reported more than 200 novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) hospitalizations on Monday, rising by 33 in the last seven days.
The healthcare system also reported a record number of patients on ventilators, which increased by one, while the number of intensive care patients, 44, dropped by one, but remains at the second-highest level reported.
The new figures, including 202 hospitalizations, came on the first day Ballad began halting all non-emergent elective procedures that require a 24-hour or longer hospital stay. The change, announced on Friday, affects all Ballad facilities.
“This decision follows the recent reduction of elective, non-emergent surgical cases at Holston Valley Medical Center,” a release from Ballad said on Friday. “We are constantly evaluating this situation and making decisions based on the pandemic’s continued spread. COVID-19 in the Appalachian Highlands reaches every part of Ballad Health, and we must be flexible and fluid in order to provide care for everyone who needs us.”