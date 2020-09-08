Ballad Health reported 93 novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Tuesday, an increase of six from Monday.
Of the 93 patients hospitalized, 16 were in intensive care and nine were on ventilators. Those numbers increased by one and two from yesterday, respectively. In addition to the confirmed COVID-19 positive hospitalizations, there were eight people awaiting test results.
Since hitting 115 hospitalizations on Aug. 31, Ballad had seen a steady decline in hospitalizations over the last five reported days — numbers aren't reported on weekends — before Tuesday's increase. Despite the increase, the number of current hospitalizations is still lower than in previous days.