Ballad Health has received an 'A-' credit rating from Standard & Poor's with a stable outlook.
The S&P rating comes after Ballad received an 'A' rating from Fitch Ratings earlier this week.
S&P Global Ratings’ report cites both pre-pandemic performance of Ballad Health in its execution of the merger between Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System, as well as its assessment of Ballad Health’s performance during and emerging from the pandemic.
“In our opinion, Ballad has an experienced management team that has responded well to the challenges of the pandemic and taken a proactive and purposeful approach to the merger that includes developing a strong strategic vision, setting explicit financial and non-financial goals, aligning executive and functional leadership, integrating cultures, and leveraging integration best practices,” the S&P Global Ratings report said. “Furthermore, we believe management is making some difficult decisions around the need to consolidate services across the system, and to improve quality and performance, while maintaining access across the region.
“Before the pandemic, Ballad was coming off a positive operating performance in fiscal 2019, as management was making progress on many fronts, and was active in implementing cost reductions and efficiencies to maintain positive operations,” the report added.
Ballad CEO Alan Levine said the rating shows the hospital system has delivered on its promise to lower health care costs in the region and that they "remain committed to this in the future."
“With all the pressure on our team members over the past two years, the Board of Directors and management team of Ballad Health made a decision to invest heavily in our frontline team,” Levine said. “We have increased wages by more than $120 million and invested more than $100 million in utilizing contract labor to help with the workload brought by the surges in COVID-19, combined with significant national staffing shortages.
"Our board also approved more than $30 million to be invested in developing 13 childcare centers for our team members to utilize and expanded our employee assistance programs. And our board authorized several appreciation bonuses for frontline team members worth more than $20 million as a show of appreciation for the hard work and commitment demonstrated by our Ballad Health family. Clearly, we recognize our best asset is our 13,000-member Ballad Health family, and we are committed to continuing leaning into their needs as they serve our region."
The S&P report is attached below (scroll past the video box). Click on the attchment titled "Ballad Health, TN Series 2022B And C Bonds Assigned 'AA/A-1' Rating" and then click on the report.