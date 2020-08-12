With novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations rising, Ballad Health officials said Wednesday they are prepared to implement the next phase of the system's surge plan if necessary.
"We're prepared to do that," Ballad Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said Wednesday during a press conference. "It's more about being prepared and pulling the trigger when we need to, and we've made all the preparations we need to pull the trigger on that when it's required."
Since mid-June, the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 has risen steadily, reaching a peak of 125 on Monday. Since July 31, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ballad Health facilities are up about 29%, with 117 patients hospitalized Wednesday. A model from the healthcare system shows its current trend is tracking much more closely to its worst-case scenario of more than 300 hospitalizations than its moderate scenario that would have seen hospitalizations peak at 100 in October.
Lisa Smithgall, Ballad's Chief Nursing Officer, said the system has already implemented its first surge plan and is working on preparing for the second stage. As of Wednesday, patient occupancy at Ballad hospitals is at 92.9%, while ICU capacity is at 87.7%. The system has about 45 COVID beds available, though that number could fall overnight as the system has 40 persons awaiting test results.
"We have very detailed surge plans that include the identification of space to care for patients, in addition to the resources," Smithgall said. "What has happened is we've implemented the first plan, and we're working on the second stage."
Stage one, which was implemented in late July, increased COVID-19 bed capacity to 150. Stage two would bring that total to 200, while a third stage could see the system set aside 250 COVID-dedicated beds. During a press briefing on July 22, Ballad's chief operating officer detailed the system's first surge plan, which included transferring staff from and stopping medical admissions and surgeries at its more rural hospitals.
"When we agree to active (the plan), we will redistribute the resources as we've identified, and it shouldn't take us very long," Smithgall said. "It will be dependent on each facility and the way the plan works."
Two weeks ago, from July 26 to Aug. 1, Ballad's 21-county service area reported a record 1,807 new COVID-19 infections. The following week, Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, that total dropped by nearly 300, indicating that measures such as mask mandates could be having an effect.
Ballad officials, however, cautioned against reading too much into the numbers, noting that trends can take weeks to fully develop.
"Over the last little bit there's been information about numbers trending down and that is certainly good," said Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift. "I want to stress that we're still seeing the hospitalizations, we're still seeing new cases — it's really important that people not let up, it's really important that we trend down for several weeks and not several days."
Runnels said he was cautiously optimistic about the numbers, but echoed Swift's caution.
"It's hard to tell if that's a trend or not," Runnels said, noting that hospitalizations tend to fluctuate day-to-day. "If you get really focused on that, you can get overly positive or overly negative. It's really a process where we have to watch it over a period of days, especially weeks, before we can see what the trend is because you can have daily variations that are pretty broad."