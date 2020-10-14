As the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the region, Ballad Health officials warned on Wednesday that hospitalizations could possibly match or surpass the system’s previous peak in early August — a troubling scenario as flu also figures to begin circulating in the region.
“(It’s) a huge concern,” said Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton. “That’s something we look at daily — we look at the census every day, we look at the number of people we have coming in every day. At this point, we have not seen an increase in flu cases to my knowledge, so thank goodness that we’re not seeing a large spike in flu cases right now —that’s why we’re encouraging people to get their flu shots, to continue to be vigilant about what they’re doing.
“That is very much a concern,” Deaton said. “That’s what we’ve talked about since April, is the stress that this puts on our health care system across the region.”
During Wednesday’s press briefing, Deaton said the current increase in new cases could lead to 90 to 120 new hospitalizations over a period of weeks, pushing the system’s inpatient census to 125 to 130 — at or past the peak of 125 reported on Aug. 10, or as Deaton said, “basically the highest we’ve been so far.”
If needed, the system has a surge plan to open capacity for 125 to 135 patients, and Deaton said they still have the ability to care for around 200 patients at one time, “but we would maybe have to start looking at elective surgeries at that point.” As of Wednesday, the system had 96 COVID-19 inpatients, with floor bed capacity at 95.3% and intensive care unit capacity at 89.9%.
“We would have to look at what types of things we would not do, in order to create bed capacity and staff capacity to care for those additional patients,” Deaton said, adding that they have “often” looked at the possibility of designating alternate care sites, but “we don’t think we will get to that point.”
In an interview with the Press on Tuesday, Dr. David Kirschke, the Northeast Regional Health Office medical director, said health officials are “definitely planning for and bracing for an increase in cases in the fall and winter,” and said avoiding overwhelming the hospital system is critical.
“An increase in hospitalizations and especially overwhelming our health care system is really what we’re trying to avoid,” Kirschke said.
With no clear cause for the rise in cases across the region, community spread is likely to blame — something both Kirschke and Ballad officials pointed to. Kirschke, citing estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said for every reported case there about 10 to 11 more that haven’t yet been diagnosed, which can lead to further community spread. Another concern is the region’s increasing positive test rate.
Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said during Wednesday’s briefing that the rising positive test rate in the region, despite a record number of new tests administered, was very concerning.
“That’s one of those indicators that really has me worried,” Swift said. “It means that a lot of people in the community are spreading it and may not know it.”
Kirschke said a rising positive test rate indicates that there’s increased community spread and that more testing needs to be done to reach the 5% positive rate benchmark recommended by the World Health Organization.
“We know there are probably significantly more cases in the community than even we know about,” Kirschke said. “That can cause spread in the community from people that are unaware of their status, and again, that’s really one of the main reasons behind our recommendation that people should wear face coverings when they’re in public.”
Face coverings continue to be highly recommended and encouraged by health officials, with Kirschke offering a reminder that masks are intended to protect others, not necessarily yourself.
“I think Tennesseans can identify with that, and be motivated by helping other people,” Kirschke said. “We’re really wearing a mask to prevent unknowingly transmitting coronavirus to someone else who may have a bad outcome with it.”
Age-range of COVID-19 fatalities widens
A 26-year-old died of COVID-19 in a Ballad Health facility over the past week, the youngest in-house death reported by the system thus far.
Ballad began releasing in-house COVID-19 death data at the end of September, and though the average age of death has been steady at 76, the range has widened each of the last two weeks — going to 44 to 41 years old, and from 41 to 26 years old on Wednesday.
“That’s obviously very much of a concern,” Deaton said of the widening age range. “We talk a lot about (COVID-19 affecting) older people, but it does affect younger people as well in a very big way.”