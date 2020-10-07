Even as the number of critical care patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus was increasing last week, Ballad Health officials were hopeful the number of inpatients would continue trending down, with one model predicting a continued flattening before a further decline in late October.
“We expect to see a continued downward trend under this scenario up and through the end of the year,” said Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton, referencing the model that projected the extension and continued adherence to mask mandates would lead to further decline.
But since then, the number of COVID-19 inpatients across the healthcare system has increased by 47.76%, while the number of patients in intensive care increased by 37.5% and the number of patients on ventilators doubled.
Ballad has facilities in 21 counties in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Deaton said he thinks this is the first time system officials have seen a variance with the model, and postulated that the increase “could be (because) we still have gatherings happening across the region, people who are not adhering to wearing their mask appropriately or wearing them at all and people becoming, probably, maybe relaxed in their diligence of this.
“This is something that’s not going to go away overnight, it’s not going to go away until we have a vaccine in place or have continued diligence around doing the things we’re supposed to do,” Deaton said, adding that the uptick shows there’s “more and more community spread happening today.”
“We obviously have concerns about that,” Deaton said.
For the past several weeks, Ballad officials have been pushing for people to continue strict adherence to public health guidance as flu season approaches — something officials warned could overload the healthcare system if the region kept seeing widespread circulation of COVID-19, which it has thus far. Already, Ballad has treated several cases of flu in its emergency rooms, and again urged people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.
“I think it could be (a sign of things to come),” Deaton said of the rise in hospitalizations. “If we don’t do the things we’ve talked about doing, we’ll continue to see an increase in cases, which will put enormous strain on our healthcare system, on our providers — this is something that does put a lot of strain on our team members, especially those who have to take direct care of our COVID patients.”
In July, Ballad announced it would relocate staff to the system’s larger hospitals to increase capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, and recently began rotating them back to their home hospitals. Deaton said there hasn’t been any thought given to reversing the decision to send them back to their home hospitals, saying they “needed a break from having to be moved around to a different location.”
“At this time, there’s no plans to bring them back to our tertiary facilities,” Deaton said, adding that because those care providers are back at their home hospitals, some COVID-19 bed capacity has been added at the smaller hospitals.
Mask mandates
Deaton said Wednesday that Ballad was grateful to the county mayors in Carter, Greene, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties, among others, who extended their county mask mandates, saying the system continues to support mask mandates and encourage the use of face coverings.
Asked what he’d say to the county mayors who let their mandates expire, Deaton said he respected their authority, but encouraged them to consider mask mandates again.
“I know people don’t want to wear masks, it’s not something we want to do, but I do think it’s important to keep ourselves safe and others safe,” Deaton said. “I would encourage all counties in our region to have mask mandates if they see fit.”