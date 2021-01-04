Ballad Health reported a record 349 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, up 10 from the previous record of 339 reported on Saturday and Sunday.
Since falling to a recent low of 275 on Dec. 24, Ballad's COVID-19 inpatient census has risen sharply in the days since, rising by 26.9% and only declining once (Jan. 1) in that time.
As of Monday there were also 63 (-4) patients in intensive care and 41 (+3) on ventilators. The number of people with pending test results (13) was more than double Sunday's count of six.
The hospital system reported 41 new admissions and 36 discharges overnight, and had 56 COVID-designated beds available, up 18 from Sunday.