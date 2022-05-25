Fitch Ratings has maintained Ballad Health's 'A' credit rating with a stable outlook.
“Despite persistent pressure and disruption from the pandemic, Ballad has maintained its operating and financial profile throughout, demonstrating considerable credit resiliency,” said the Fitch report. “As with most in the sector, Ballad is experiencing escalating pressure on operating expenses related to staffing shortages, supply chain issues and inflation.
"These pressures mounted in fiscal 2022 as Ballad faced simultaneous headwinds of added labor costs, general inflationary pressure and the Omicron variant surge at the end of 2021.”
This credit rating affects Ballad's series of debt instruments, as well as Ballad Health’s planned refunding of variable rate demand bonds expected to be issued this summer. The new issue, up to $176 million, is designed to reduce existing cost of credit, saving Ballad Health several million dollars annually in interest.
Ballad will not be assuming any incremental new debt as it restructures existing higher interest debt, replacing it with lower interest vehicles and using appropriate tax-exempt financing for eligible capital expenditures.
Ballad CEO Alan Levine said the rating recognizes that labor and inflationary pressures are not unique to the hospital system, "but they also recognize that we have a plan for dealing with it, and based on our past performance, they have confidence we can execute on our plan.
"Our plan was developed with input from our team members, as we all — together — want to ensure they have the resources they need to provide the best possible care,” Levine said.
“We believe the credit rating agencies appreciate our candor about the problem, and that our Board of Directors has worked with us to invest in our efforts to retain and recruit,” Levine said. “Most importantly, they trust our team based on our performance, and I have no doubt the 13,000 people who make up the Ballad Health family will continue to achieve the expectations of our stakeholders.”
The Fitch Ratings report is available at bit.ly/3NCB0eA.