Ballad Health on Friday announced it had identified a cluster of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections at Johnson City Medical Center, affecting 22 employees and six patients.
According to the release, the cases had been contained to a single progressive care unit at the hospital. Infected staff were isolating at home, while infected patients had been moved to a designated COVID-19 unit at JCMC.
The release said Ballad was working with the Tennessee Department of Health on contact tracing efforts and had tested potentially exposed staff.