After Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton expressed confidence that the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus had peaked last week, the hospital system spent the early part of the week treating a record number of COVID-19 inpatients.

Hospitalizations are, however, expected to begin declining rapidly in the coming days and are projected to drop below 400 by next week.

Deaton said Tuesday that part of the reason hospitalizations, which declined to 434 on Wednesday, remain so high is the number of people who could not be discharged to long-term care or rehabilitation facilities because of staffing shortages that are causing capacity issues at those facilities.

This has been an issue the system has been dealing with for the past five or six weeks, Deaton said, noting that on Tuesday the system was caring for 100 patients who could be discharged "but there's no place either in long-term care or rehab for them to go."

In Ballad's Southern Market, which includes all hospitals in Carter, Greene, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties, Deaton said 50 people were waiting to be discharged to other facilities, 15 of whom were COVID-19 patients.

"We're having to continue to care for those patients because there's no bed placement for them right now," Deaton said.

Additionally, Deaton said that there have been more incidental COVID-19 hospitalizations, or people who tested positive for the virus and must be placed in isolation units despite being admitted to the hospital for other reasons such as a surgery.

Deaton said the number of people hospitalized with the virus who are being treated for another issue has increased recently, and estimated they could be amount for as many 15% to 20% of hospitalizations, but said that number is "somewhat anecdotal" and that Ballad will start tracking that data more closely.

"You still have to utilize (personal protective equipment) and other precautions," Deaton said of people hospitalized with COVID-19, but not necessarily for it. "You have to make sure you're protecting other patients and your team members as well."

On Wednesday, the hospital system discharged a record number of people from its COVID-19 units, causing hospitalizations to see their largest day-to-day drop (-20) since October. Of the 434 people hospitalized, 90 were in intensive care and 60 were on ventilators — both numbers down slightly from Tuesday.

According to data released by Ballad on Wednesday, 84% of those hospitalized are not fully vaccinated. Eighty-nine percent of those in intensive care and 90% of those on a ventilator likewise had not been fully vaccinated.

"We, again, are hopeful that we are (trending down), and we felt pretty certain that, based on the numbers we're seeing, we've plateaued and are moving back down now," Deaton said. "This is good news for our region that we're probably starting to come out of this thing, and we're very positive about that."

Deaton said Ballad has seen a marked reduction in the number of people testing positive at the system's testing sites, and expects the number of new infections across the service area over the past week to be around 13,000 — about 2,000 fewer than those areas saw during the height of the omicron surge in mid- to late-January. Data from the Tennessee Department of Health shows Northeast Tennessee's seven-day new case average continuing to decline, with the region averaging just under 1,000 new cases per day as of Feb. 5 — down 23.8% from its peak on Jan. 26.

Northeast Tennessee reported 6,982 new infections between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, a drop of 1,617 from the week before.