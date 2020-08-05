The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests results Ballad Health is seeing in its 21-county service area is higher than the average rates for both Tennessee and Virginia.
“We’re performing more tests than we ever have within Ballad Health,” Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said during a press conference Wednesday. “If our infections were truly improving or if they were even under control at this point, we would see that positivity rate start to decrease. Instead, we’re seeing these rates continue to increase, indicating that there is a growing level of community prevalence and transmission.”
With a 10.9% positivity rate in the health system’s 21-county service area over the past seven days, Swift said the region’s rate is higher than the average positive percentage for Tennessee, 8.3%, and the rolling average for Virginia, 7.2%.
It’s even higher than some metropolitan areas, Swift said: Chattanooga is at 8.7%, Memphis at 8.5% and Knoxville at 5.3%.
Early in the pandemic, Ballad Health was only testing symptomatic patients. During that time, the system’s percentage of positives ranged from 3-6%.
In the late spring and early summer, when social distancing and infection prevention measures were being strictly enforced, Swift said testing became more widely available, including for asymptomatic people. At that point, Ballad Health’s rate dropped to less than 1%, but it has since steadily increased.
Swift noted there is a common misconception that the rapid increase in local case numbers is occurring simply because testing has ramped up.
“I want to make it very clear today that that’s not true,” Swift said.
Although case counts continue to increase, Swift said the system expects countywide mask mandates will help tamp down on the numbers.
“There’s some early indication that hopefully within the next week or two we’ll see some of the data slow down a little bit as we’ve had mask mandates in place for several weeks now,” she said.
Patient numbers
Along with 55 patients under investigation for COVID-19, an unusually high number, Ballad Health reported Wednesday morning that it has 94 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 22 patients in the ICU and 14 on ventilators.
A Ballad spokesperson said late Wednesday afternoon that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations had since increased to 98, and the number of patients under investigation had dropped to 33.
Patients under investigation are those who have been admitted, have symptoms associated with COVID-19 but whose test results are pending.
Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the system has two types of in-house testing: One from a company called Cepheid that provides a test with a quick turnaround period. Deaton said those testing supplies haven’t been as easy for the system to acquire, meaning it has run low.
Ballad ran out of those tests on Tuesday, leading to an increase in the number of patients under investigation overnight, Deaton said. The other in-house test, provided by a company called Hologic, takes about 24-36 hours to get results back, which is a little bit longer.
The system’s patient occupancy is at 91.9%, and occupancy is at 87.5% for ICU beds. Ballad had 60 beds dedicated to patients with COVID-19 and 17 ICU beds available as of Wednesday.
Since March 1, the system reports that there have been 6,381 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and 63 deaths. 12 of those deaths have occurred in the last 12 days.
Looking at the system’s predictive modeling, Deaton said Ballad’s hospitalizations are still tracking close to the worst case scenario, which predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing to 350 in early September before leveling off and then decreasing in October.
The worst case scenario takes into account lax compliance to social distancing and mask wearing, leading to a high rate of transmission.
Ballad Health has surge plans in place to increase its COVID-19 capacity if hospitalizations continue to rise. The first plan would bump the system’s number of COVID-19 beds to 165 and the second plan would increase that number to 215.
If the system reaches 215 inpatients, Deaton said Ballad would have to again look at pausing elective procedures to free up staff and add capacity.