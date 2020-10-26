Ballad Health reported more than 160 novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) hospitalizations on Monday, increasing by 23 from Friday's record count.
Since Oct. 1, Ballad's COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen by 86.5%, and 43.1% in the last seven days. As of Monday morning, there were 166 inpatients with 28 in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.
"To our communities, we plead with you to stay home, social distance, wash your hands and wear masks in public," Ballad said in a tweet following Monday's announcement. "It is up to all of us to ensure that our hospitals don’t become overwhelmed so we can continue to provide the best possible care to all patients."
Because of the surge in hospitalizations, Ballad announced last Wednesday that 25% of elective procedures at Holston Valley Medical Center would be deferred beginning today, with similar plans likely to go into effect at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center in the coming days. Officials said the hope is that by limiting elective procedures they can lessen the burden of care on nursing staff, which is the primary limiter for capacity — not bed space.
“The point behind this is not to wait until the crisis is at the doorstep and patients are, really, negatively affected by that,” Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said during a press conference last week. “The issue here is we know based on the numbers we have, and we know because of the lag period, what we’re facing with an increasing number of cases in hospitals, this is the time to make some of these decisions.
“This is as much about protecting the public as it is about protecting the well-being of our nursing staff,” Levine said later.
According to estimates provided by Ballad last week, there are about 110 new hospitalizations and 35 deaths for every 1,800 new cases diagnosed. Last week, Northeast Tennessee alone, which represents eight of the 21 counties in Ballad's service area, reported 1,841 new cases. For the week beginning on Oct. 25 (Sunday), Ballad officials estimated there would be 107 new hospitalizations — a number likely to continue growing in the coming weeks as cases surge.
Ballad's predictive modeling shows that, under moderate and worst-case scenarios, hospitalizations could breach the 200-mark by mid- to late-November. Levine said last week that elective cases could be further restricted depending on how many hospitalizations there are.
“Those deferrals could go from 25% of cases to 50%, or we could drop back to zero,” Levine said. “It just depends on what we see with these numbers.”