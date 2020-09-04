Ballad Health's novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations held steady at 97 on Friday, the same number reported on Thursday.
Ballad's COVID-19 hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing this week after setting a record increase in new hospitalizations on Aug. 30 that led to Ballad's inpatient census hitting its second highest total on Aug. 31. The day after reaching that point, however, Ballad reported its largest single-day decrease in hospitalizations, from 115 to 100.
In addition to those confirmed to have the virus, nine others were awaiting test results. This number has been steadily around 10 for much of the last two weeks.
Of those hospitalized, 18 were in intensive care and 12 were on ventilators. Those totals both decreased by one from Thursday.