Ballad Health reported 247 patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, an increase of 16 from Sunday — just one shy of tying the record single-day net increase of 17 reported on Nov. 9.
Of those hospitalized, 47 are in intensive care — a record number but unchanged from Sunday's total. There were 27 people on ventilators, which ties the record total reported twice on Nov. 9 and Nov. 14.
There were also 12 patients awaiting test results, more than double the five reported yesterday.
"Note that Ballad Health is experiencing our highest number of COVID-19 inpatient cases since the pandemic began with 247 and a positive rate of 18.3%," Ballad said in a tweet. "Please do your part to reduce the cases in our region."