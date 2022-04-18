Ballad Health on Monday announced the closure of its corporate emergency operations center after 777 days.

Led by Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton, the CEOC helped the hospital system coordinate its response to the pandemic since it was established in March 2020 after the region's first cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed. Though the CEOC is no longer formally meeting and operating, should cases begin rising again, the CEOC has the ability to reconvene to respond to the pandemic.

"Ballad Health sincerely thanks everyone for their Herculean effort in supporting the CEOC for the last 777 days," Ballad said in a brief statement announcing the closure. "The health system continues to vigilantly monitor the COVID-19 situation in the Appalachian Highlands and will continue doing all it can to serve our communities."

In conjunction with the CEOC's closure, Ballad said it will cease distribution of its scorecard showing the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, new admissions and discharges and the number of people requiring intensive care and the number of people on a ventilator. In March, Ballad stopped reporting the scorecard every weekday and moved to distributing it on a weekly basis as the number of people hospitalized with the virus declined.

Since climbing to a record-high 454 hospitalizations during the height of the omicron wave on Feb. 8, Ballad's COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen dramatically — down 93.8% in the 69 days since. As of Monday, there were 28 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ballad's hospitals, the fewest reported since July 12.

Of those hospitalized, three were in intensive care and four were on ventilators, while nobody had been admitted to the hospital with the virus in the previous day. Ballad's scorecard includes all those hospitalized with COVID-19, even if COVID-19 is not the primary cause of their hospitalizations.

Cases were also down across Northeast Tennessee, with the region averaging 19 new cases per days as of April 9, the most recent day for which data was available. That total was also at its lowest since last summer, and was down 98.5% from its peak of 1,309.4 new cases per day on Jan. 26. New reported cases have been stable between 17-21 new cases per day for the last two weeks.

Nationwide case totals, while well-below where they were during the omicron surge, are increasing — particularly in the Northeast part of the United States, according to data from the New York Times. But, because of the availability of home tests, case totals reported by states only represent a portion of the true number of new infections, suggesting the number of new cases may be higher than reported.