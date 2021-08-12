With new coronavirus hospitalizations surging, Ballad Health is suspending elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay, beginning on Monday.

"This was not an easy decision to make; however, it is necessary to preserve manpower and hospital resources to address the COVID-19 pandemic in the Appalachian Highlands," Eric Deaton, Ballad chief operating officer and incident commander of its Corporate Emergency Operations Center said in a press release.

"Just because these procedures are elective or non-emergent, it doesn’t mean they’re not needed. People who are waiting for these procedures are in pain, and their quality of life is being impacted. But we must address the most life-threatening conditions first, and right now, COVID-19 is posing a major threat to the lives of thousands of people in our region — even if it is now largely preventable with a vaccine."

The suspension will also affect already scheduled procedures, and patients are being notified. All patients whose surgeries are not being postponed will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before arriving at the hospital, including those who are fully vaccinated.

Ballad will evaluate the pause on a weekly basis based on staffing and resource capacity.

“As we move forward, we will continue constantly monitoring and addressing the situation and doing everything possible to alleviate the effects of the pandemic in our region,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad Health’s chief physician executive. “Of course, the best options to contain the virus — wearing masks indoors, in large groups and, yes, in schools, and getting a COVID-19 vaccine if you’re 12 years of age or older — are out of our control and in the hands of our community members now. We urge them to be informed and make the right choices for themselves and those around them.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, Deaton said the suspension of elective surgeries was a likely possibility with hospitalizations projected to continue rising in the weeks to come, saying "we'll be making that call within the next day or so."

Ballad’s internal modeling projects that under a worst-case scenario of continued uncontrolled spread of the delta variant in the region, coronavirus-related hospitalizations could set a new record next week, surpassing the 361 reported on Jan. 5.

Even under a “more manageable” scenario, hospitalizations are projected to cross the 200 mark next week, reaching 300 by month’s end. If hospitalizations do trend along the worst-case scenario projection, the hospital system would need to start looking at the allocation of resources.

Last week, more than 2,000 new cases were reported across Ballad’s service area for the first time since mid-January, and as of Thursday, Ballad had 169 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, up 45.6% from last week. Hospital capacity is at 90% most days, Deaton said, with ICU capacity “pretty maxed out.”

There were 49 people in the ICU on Thursday, 30 of whom were on ventilators.

Ballad last suspended elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay on Nov. 2, when the hospital system was caring for a then-record 195 COVID-19 patients. A month later in early December all elective surgeries were suspended with the hospital system nearing the 300 mark. They resumed on Feb. 1.