A month after counties across the region began implementing mask requirements, Ballad Health officials said Wednesday they have seen a recent decline in the number of new weekly novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections.
"I think this is starting to show that there's some really positive trends happening here," said Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton during a press conference.
Over the past few weeks, the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases in Ballad's 21-county service area has decreased, dropping from a high of 1,807 the week of July 26 through Aug. 1 to 1,257 the week of Aug. 9 through 15.
However, Deaton cautioned that residents shouldn't assume the region is out of danger, stressing that people need continue to wear masks.
"We can become complacent too early on this," he said. "We're really starting to see some positive results happening, so although we're really encouraged about starting to see some trends in the data ... we're still really concerned and need to ensure people continue to follow the (safeguards) we've talked about."
Deaton estimated Ballad has avoided 100 to 120 potential hospitalizations as a result of the mask mandates.
"If you think about another 120 admissions on our health care system, that would have been very impactful from a resource standpoint, from a staffing standpoint," Deaton said.
Referencing a study by Vanderbilt University that showed a relationship between mask requirements and COVID-19 hospitalizations, Chief Physician Executive Clay Runnels said officials believe the mandates have helped the system level its surge in hospitalizations.
"The timing of these mask mandates fits with the reduction of cases we have seen here regionally," Runnels said. "The research from the Vanderbilt study shows that hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients showed a much more rapid growth in hospitalizations in areas where there were no mask requirements."
Although the number of new hospitalizations has flattened, Runnels said more needs to be done to keep hospitalizations and total infections at a manageable level. He reiterated that residents should wear masks, practice good hygiene and maintain social distancing.
Deaton said the mask mandates are having a direct effect on the number of cases the system is seeing in the hospital.
"We would ask that the mask mandates continue to be renewed on an ongoing basis, and then we'll continue to study that to see," Deaton said. "But until we have a vaccine we may need to keep masks in place for a long period."
As of Wednesday morning, Ballad Health is caring for 104 COVID-19 patients in its facilities. Of those, 23 are in intensive care and 13 are on ventilators. 27 patients are under investigation for COVID-19.
The system's current patient occupancy rate is at 93.3% for its medical/surgical beds, and 90.7% of the system's ICU beds are occupied.
There are 46 available COVID-19 beds and 13 available ICU beds.
Other news
Although Ballad will continue to only allow one designated visitor per patient, the system will extend its visitation hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Thursday.
Additionally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has recommended that people avoid using masks with exhalation valves, which Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said allow air to escape the mask.
Starting Thursday, Ballad Health will not allow masks with exhalation valves in its facilities.
"Those masks are really for the protection of the wearer," Swift said, "but they actually allow your droplets to exhale as you breath out so those masks are not effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19."
As flu season approaches, Swift said the best way to prepare is to get everyone vaccinated.
Flu vaccines tend to be 60% to 80% effective, Swift said, but they keep most people out of the hospital.
"If you get a flu vaccine you get a much milder case of the flu," Swift said. "That is going to be really important, so I will probably say it 1,000 times in these press conferences: If you never have had a flu shot this is the season that I am going to beg you to please get vaccinated."