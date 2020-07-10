By David Floyd,
Press Staff Writer,
The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) inpatients at Ballad Heath facilities is now doubling at almost a weekly rate, hospital leaders said Friday.
Ballad was caring for a total of 29 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning, and Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operating officer, projects the system will have well over 100 patients in-house if the illness continues to spread at its current rate.
“We are experiencing intense spread of COVID-19 across our region, and we’re extremely concerned about the increasing number of cases,” Deaton said in a Friday press conference.
As Northeast Tennessee witnesses a steady rise in active cases, Ballad Health delivered an update on its patient numbers and pleaded for cooperation from the public. The system will return to its format of holding weekly press conferences next Wednesday.
If the system does see the number of cases continue to rise in the region, Deaton said Ballad will have to look at ways to increase its staffing and bed capacity, something it did months ago by pausing elective procedures.
“We are heading in that same trajectory if we continue to see a rise in cases happen,” he said. The system may also need to reimplement restrictions on visitation, a policy that was relaxed in certain circumstances in late May.
Ballad Health’s Corporate Director for Infection Prevention, Jamie Swift, said locals are now at risk of contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) anywhere they go.
“We’re really on the brink in this area of the pandemic becoming much worse,” Swift said. “We really need our community to understand what’s happening and to partner with us.”
Swift said the disease is spreading rapidly in the region, and is no longer proliferating in limited, identifiable clusters. Instead, Ballad officials are seeing community spread of the illness across various avenues and groups.
Everyone, including people outside high-risk demographics like the elderly or those with ongoing health complications, is at risk, she said. Because it’s a new virus, Swift said health experts don’t know how it will affect every individual.
“Please do not get comfortable in the fact that you’re young and healthy,” Swift said. “We’re seeing those people affected just as much as those with comorbidities.”
Deaton said the system is also seeing an increase in people contracting COVID-19 from unknown sources, indicating a rise in spread among members of the community rather than as a result of travel.
“We need everyone, regardless of how you feel about this, whether you support it or not, it’s really important that you wear a mask and that you physically social distance and that you’re very vigilant about hygiene,” he said.
Ballad Chief Physician Executive Clay Runnels said the region is also seeing a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases, which have hit single-day records at a regional scale.
On Friday, the eight counties of Northeast Tennessee saw 65 new cases, bringing the total to 844 since the outbreak began.
Ballad estimates 5-10% of cases will eventually lead to hospitalization, which can occur one or two weeks after the initial infection.
“With the steep increase in hospital infections, Ballad’s hospitals are concerned about resource availability and becoming overwhelmed with the number of cases we see,” Runnels said.
Currently, Johnson City Medical Center’s COVID-19 unit is at capacity, Runnels said, but he said the system does have the ability to dedicate more resources to meet those needs.
Runnels said the system is also concerned resource needs could become more dire as the region enters the flu season in the fall, when Ballad experiences increased hospitalizations stemming from flu-related complications.
“As that resource need increases, if COVID-19 continues to be an issue into the fall, which we expect it to be, it could be a very difficult fall and winter,” Runnels said.
Deaton said Ballad had 200-250 beds that it could make available for COVID-19 patients before the system brought elective procedures back. He estimated that the system currently has 100-125 beds it could stand up today.
As of July 9, Ballad said almost 20% of its ventilators are in use, and beds are at more than 75% capacity.
“Today, we do have capacity, but … if (inpatients) keep doubling like they have been over the next weeks, that capacity could shrink very quickly,” Deaton said.