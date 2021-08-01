Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine says the hospital system now has more than 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19, doubling from last week, and crossing the 100-mark for the first time since May.
According to a statement from Levine, children are also being hospitalized with the virus, including some who are in the pediatric intensive care unit at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. Levine said he has asked Niswonger's CEO Lisa Carter to begin preparing a surge plan “in the event we see an increase in the number of kids impacted by the delta variant.”
On Twitter, Carter said she was already working on a pediatric surge plan.
“Concerned does not begin to describe my current state,” she wrote.
Niswonger's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Patricia Chambers in an interview with the Press on Thursday, expressed concern about a surge in infections among children as many school systems prepare to return to session this week.
“Going into this winter with the staffing we have and the virology we’re seeing makes me very concerned as a doctor and as a medical executive about how we’re going to do once school starts,” she said.
In a press briefing on Wednesday, Ballad officials said they currently had capacity to care for about 75 COVID-19 patients before they’d have to make adjustments, adjustments Levine said Friday they were preparing for. Ballad’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said adjustments could include designating hospitals specifically for coronavirus patients, standing up larger COVID-dedicated units systemwide again or, in a worst-case scenario, once again suspending elective surgeries — a measure that has become increasingly more likely as hospitalizations rise.
“Given the severe national shortage of nurses, and the resources required to care for patients with COVID-19, it is highly likely the public can expect extended waiting times in our Emergency Departments,” Levine‘s statement read. “Patients will be triaged and provided a medical screening exam immediately upon arrival, and those with severe or life-threatening emergencies will be prioritized and we will take care of you. Anyone triaged at a lower level acuity may be informed of a longer wait.
“We will provide you with other options within the system where wait times may be shorter at that moment,” Levine said. “I know this will be frustrating for many, and we deeply regret that.”