Ballad Health reached a grim milestone on Tuesday, as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at area hospitals surpassed 400 for the first time — 16 higher than Monday’s record of 387.
As of Tuesday, there were 403 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Ballad’s hospitals, 92 of which were in intensive care with 66 on ventilators — both numbers breaking yesterday’s records. There were seven children hospitalized, as well. Forty-five people were admitted in the last 24 hours and 29 were discharged. Eight others were awaiting test results.
Ballad’s inpatient census grew by more than 21% in the last seven days, and was up 196% from a month ago. The number of patients in intensive care jumped by 19% over the last seven days, while the number of ventilator patients rose 37.5% over the same period. Since Aug. 7, the number of ICU patients has more than doubled, with the number of patients on ventilators tripling over the last month.
The increase in hospitalizations is tracking slightly above the hospital system’s mid-level projected inpatient census of 375, but below the worst-case scenario of 450. During last week’s press conference, Ballad officials said they expected to see their previous inpatient record of 361 on Jan. 5 fall in the coming days, and urged the community to continue wearing masks and to get vaccinated.
The hospital system was also treating 307 patients through its safer-at-home program for a total of 710 COVID-19 patients, near the all-time mark of 727 set on Jan. 6.
Ballad’s modeling does give some reason for optimism, however, as hospitalizations are projected to plateau slightly over the next week. Ballad is expected to provide updated modeling and data on Wednesday during its weekly press conference.