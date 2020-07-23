Ballad Health has unveiled a new name for its contracted emergency medical air service: The Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport service, or HEART.
“It really goes to us ... caring for the region,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad Health’s chief operating officer, during an announcement Thursday. “When the name was developed we really wanted to use something that we can use across the entire region that really focused on our care for the patients.”
The new name replaces the old Wings Air Rescue and Wellmont branding.
“We’ve combined two or our air flight services into one,” Deaton said. “(Wellmont Health System) and (Mountain States Health Alliance) both had their air flight services.”
Ballad’s air transport service is conducted in partnership with Med-Trans Corporation. Deaton said Ballad maintains four bases that cover the 21-county region it serves.
“We were able to do that before, but it was somewhat bifurcated and not as well coordinated across the region because we had two different flight services,” Deaton said. “We have one flight service now that can cover all 21 counties.”
The system also partners with the Virginia State Police MedFlight II program to cover the Southwest Virginia region. That service is based at the Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon.
“I think our coverage is better than it was before,” Deaton said. “Communication is better.”
Deaton said the system now has a centralized communication center that it uses to track all its air flights in the region, which makes it easier to coordinate patient transportation.
Dwain Rowe, the local program director for Med-Trans, said the company has been serving the region since 1995 when it entered into a partnership with a single, local hospital — back before there were hospital systems in the region.
“Early on we worked in partnership with Johnson City Medical Center, and as the region grew and as that system grew, we grew with them,” Rowe said.
The company now has an ongoing partnership with Ballad Health and its four helicopter bases surround the hospital system’s footprint: one apiece in Elizabethton, Greeneville, Jenkins, Kentucky, and Marion, Virginia.
Rowe said one of the most exciting things about the partnership is that it melds Med-Trans and Ballad’s services together, citing the system’s communications center and its ability to keep track of Med-Trans and Virginia State Police air traffic at all times.
“This enhances safety for both of our services and allows us to get the closest appropriate helicopter to those patients when needed,” he said.