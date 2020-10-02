Ballad Health on Friday reported a sharp increase in the number of patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the region’s test positivity rate rose, indicating more testing is needed.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 96 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 9,190.
- 174 total deaths. No new deaths reported on Friday.
- 90 new projected inactive cases for a total of 8,188.
- 828 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 7, Greene 9, Hancock 0, Hawkins 10, Johnson 7, Sullivan 34, Unicoi 0, Washington 29.
- Active cases by county: Carter 67, Greene 86, Hancock 5, Hawkins 85, Johnson 112, Sullivan 229, Unicoi 14, Washington 230.
Data analysis
Though Northeast Tennessee counties conducted 167 more tests than on Thursday for a total of 861, the positive test rate was up more than 4% — bringing it back above 10% for the third time since Monday. Through five days this week, the region is averaging about 795 new tests per day, down from more than 1,300 last week. As a result, the region’s positive test rate is near 10% (9.93%) since Monday after sitting at 7.89% last week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8.10% of the region’s tests have come back positive.
The region added 96 new cases of COVID-19, which brought the daily average number of new cases since Monday up to 76.8, which is down from last week’s 80.7 average. The region’s two most populous counties, Sullivan and Washington, combined for about two-thirds of the region’s cases on Friday.
Active cases, meanwhile, increased on Friday and are up from last week, sitting at 828 as of Friday. Greene (+1), Hawkins (+4), Sullivan (+9) and Washington (+6) all reported increases in their active case counts, while Carter (-7), Johnson (-2) and Unicoi (-5) reported drops. Hancock County did not have any change. Washington (230 active cases) and Sullivan (229) counties account for 55% of the region’s active cases. Since Sept. 22, active cases in the region have trended upward, though they remain below the peak of 1,032 on Sept. 3.
No new deaths were reported on Friday.
Hospitalizations
On Monday, Ballad Health had 63 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Five days later, that number has spiked to 99 — a 57% increase, and the highest number of hospitalizations reported by the system in the past 30 days. Additionally, the number of patients in intensive care (20), while unchanged from Thursday, remains at the highest level seen since Sept. 1. The number of patients on ventilators (11), remains up but not at the highest point seen in recent weeks.
From Wednesday to Friday last week, the number of patients in the ICU and on ventilators doubled and has not yet reverted to its previous levels. Last week, the healthcare system was averaging about 71 hospitalizations with 11 ICU patients and eight patients on ventilators. Through five days this week, those numbers are up to 78.8, 17.4 and 9.8, respectively.
During a Wednesday press conference, Ballad Health’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said the system’s influx of critical care patients was likely tied to nursing homes, whose residents account for about 10% to 15% of new hospitalizations.
Since Monday, Ballad Health’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 26, while the number of patients in intensive care is at its highest since Sept. 1. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one on Thursday, but is still above 10 after remaining below that number for nearly two weeks earlier this month. COVID-19 bed capacity is down to 23.
In a statement Friday evening, a spokeswoman for Ballad Health said there’s no specific cause behind the increase, but it could indicate more community spread is occurring.
“Ballad Health encourages everyone to continue COVID-19 prevention efforts, especially mask-wearing, physical distancing and hand hygiene,” a statement read.
Across the region, six new hospitalizations were reported in Carter (+1), Greene (+1), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+1) and Washington (+2) counties.
Nursing homes
As of Friday, area nursing homes have reported 657 cases and 92 deaths among residents, along with 470 cases among staff members. Those numbers are up 23, five and 34 from last Friday. Also on Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health added a new metric to its nursing home data page, showing the number of days since the facility’s most recent case.
Of the 20 long-term care facilities with cases still listed on the department’s website (eight have been removed), seven have reported new cases in the last seven days. Those facilities are Hermitage Health Center in Elizabethton, Life Care Center of Elizabethton, Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville, Mountain City Health Care and Rehabilitation, The Wexford House in Kingsport, Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation in Johnson City and NHC Healthcare in Johnson City.
School-age children
There were nine new cases in the 5-18 age group reported in the region on Friday: Three in Washington County, two each in Carter and Sullivan counties and one each in Greene and Johnson counties.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University’s active case count rose by one on Thursday, the second consecutive day of increase after several days of decline. ETSU’s data is updated weekday evenings, and these data reflect totals as of Thursday. In addition to the active cases, 32 people were quarantined in ETSU housing, a decrease of one from Thursday. That total can include positive cases, probable infections or close contacts awaiting test results.
Since Monday, there have been 16 new cases of COVID-19 on campus, with three considered inactive.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 971 new cases for a total of 198,403 since tracking began in March. 190,388 confirmed and 8,015 probable.
- 14 new deaths reported for a total of 2,515.
- 182,166 projected inactive cases.
- 842 hospitalizations as of Thursday, down 31 from Wednesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 16,124 new tests for a total of 2.91 million.
Analysis
Tennessee’s active case count reached its lowest level since the state adjusted how active and inactive cases are calculated on Sept. 3, hitting 13,722 on Friday. The previous low was 13,880 reached on Sept. 12.
There were 14 more deaths reported statewide on Friday, bringing the toll to 2,515 since March. There have been 138 deaths reported in the past five days.
With fewer than 1,000 new infections reported, the state’s daily average of new infections since Monday dropped to 1,081.6, the lowest since late June.
The positive test rate was 6.03%.