Ballad Health on Monday reported a record number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus on ventilators, while the number of new patients admitted for a COVID-19 infection neared the record set in January.

As of Monday, there were 264 (+27 from Sunday) people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ballad's hospitals, a 20.5% increase from Friday. Of those hospitalized, 68 people were in intensive care, the most since Jan. 12 and nine below the record of 77 set in December. A record 50 people were on ventilators Monday, topping the previous record of 49 reported on Jan. 12.

The number of new admissions, meanwhile, is tied for the third-most ever reported. Ballad previously reported 58 admissions on Dec. 15, 59 on Jan. 8 and a record 62 on Jan. 6.

Seven children were also hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, up from just two reported Friday. On Sunday, Ballad said there were four children in its pediatric intensive care unit at Niswonger Children's Hospital, ordinarily a 10-bed unit. It's unclear if that total has changed, though one more child was hospitalized since Sunday, when there were six hospitalized with COVID-19.

Ballad's inpatient census has skyrocketed over the last month, increasing by 500% from July 27 (when the increase began to pick up) to Aug. 23. The rate of increase is significantly higher than the hospital system dealt with over a three-month period from October-January, when hospitalizations rose from 89 to a record 361 — a 305.6% increase.

Ballad on Sunday announced that 30 Tennessee Army and Air Force National Guard personnel had arrived in the region to assist frontline healthcare workers dealing with the surge, the hospital system writing on Facebook they had "reached a milestone that we didn't want to reach."