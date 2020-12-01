Ballad Health reported a record number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in intensive care on Tuesday, along with a record number of people hospitalized with the virus.
As of Tuesday, there were 287 (+17) patients across the hospital system's 21 county service area in Tennessee and Virginia , of which 51 (+3) were in intensive care and 30 (no change) were on ventilators. There were eight others awaiting test results.
"As our numbers continue to rise, we ask that you stay in, social distance and mask up if you must go out," Ballad said on Twitter.
Ballad reported 27 available COVID-19 designated beds, an increase from yesterday's 25. Ballad's available beds gives them capacity for more than 300 patients.