Ballad Health on Monday reported 122 novel coronavirus patients in its facilities — the highest number it has seen.
In addition to the 122 inpatients, another 13 are under investigation. There are 29 people in intensive care and 13 on ventilators. There are 35 COVID-19 beds available across the system — down from 60 on Friday.
Ballad also reported five more deaths in its facilities, which comes after Northeast Tennessee, and the state, saw record numbers of deaths last week.
During a press conference last week, Ballad's Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the system was still tracking close to a worst-case scenario that would see about 350 hospitalizations in early September before leveling off.