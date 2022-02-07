Ballad Health on Monday reported 454 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, surpassing the previous record of 450 reported last Tuesday.

According to the hospital system's scorecard, a daily document providing system statistics related to COVID-19, there were 74 admissions in the past day — the third most ever reported. There were 76 admissions reported on Jan. 25, and a record 83 on Jan. 26. Sixty-eight people had been discharged over the same time period Monday, indicating that hospitalizations increased over the weekend as well.

Monday's inpatient total was up 23 compared to Friday, after hospital officials said they were hopeful the surge peaked last week.

Ballad's Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton told the Press last Wednesday that he was pretty hopeful the surge had peaked, but did say "you don’t really know exactly because these are individuals — it’s not just statistics."

That hope stemmed from a decline in the number of people testing positive for the virus in recent days. Deaton said last week the hospital system saw the number of people testing positive cut almost in half. Data reported last week from the Tennessee Department of Health also showed a decline in the number of people testing positive in Northeast Tennessee, though that data is now more than a week old.

As of Jan. 29, the most recent day for which data is available, the region was averaging 1,226.4 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from a peak of 1,309.4 reported on Jan. 26. It was the first time that number had declined in a month.

Of the 454 people hospitalized with the virus, 90 were in intensive care and 67 were on ventilators, both numbers down slightly from Friday. There were also nine children hospitalized with the virus, a total that has not dropped below 6 in more than three weeks.