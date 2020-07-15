Ballad Health has identified a cluster of positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in its geriatric psychiatry unit at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton.
In total, 29 people at the facility have tested positive for the virus, including 23 employees and 6 patients.
Jamie Swift, Ballad’s director of infection prevention, said these people had been isolated.
“We’re taking every precaution to prevent any further spread within that unit,” she said.
Those safeguards have included testing all Sycamore Shoals employees, totaling 300 tests, to identify the scale of the problem, and any new admissions to the facility are being placed in a closed unit staffed by employees who have tested negative for COVID-19.
The hospital system reported Wednesday that it has 60 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, more than double the 29 patients Ballad was caring for on July 10. Of that number, 14 are in intensive care and eight are on ventilators. The system’s patient capacity is at 78.6%
“These numbers indicate that really this disease is spreading more rapidly than ever right here in our community,” Swift said.
Additionally, Swift said case numbers are not going up simply because the state is conducting more tests. She said the positivity rate of tests has increased from less than 1% in April to more than 2% now.
This article will be updated