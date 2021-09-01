With Ballad Health expecting to break its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations next week, officials continued to plead Wednesday for people in the system’s 21-county coverage area to get vaccinated and wear a mask.
“Our numbers are quite grim,” Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention officer, said during a weekly press conference.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported Wednesday that Tennessee now has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in children based on cumulative cases per 100,000.
“We are doing all that we can to prepare for the worst, but our health care workers are tired,” Swift said. “And I’ll be honest, even I did not think we would end up to the point that we are with our cases and our hospitalizations.
“Ultimately, there’s not a lot I can stand up here and say anymore,” she continued. “Other than vaccines and masking are our way out of this.”
Grim numbers
Ballad Health reported Wednesday it had 331 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an 18% increase over the 281 it reported last week. The vast majority of those patients, 310, are unvaccinated.
The system projects its total number of hospitalizations will surpass its previous record of 361, set on Jan. 5, sometime next week. At a worst case scenario, Ballad estimates it could see 470 hospitalizations two weeks from now.
The system also reported 77 patients in the intensive care unit — 74 of those are unvaccinated — and 48 COVID-19 patients on ventilators. Only one patient on a ventilator is vaccinated. The number of COVID-19 admissions on Wednesday, 63, is the highest the system has ever reported.
Taking into account the 280 COVID-19 patients in the system’s Safer at Home program, Ballad is now caring for more than 620 patients across the region.
In addition, 11 children have now been hospitalized with COVID-19, with six in the pediatric intensive care unit. About 28% of the patients Ballad Health has recently diagnosed with COVID-19 have been under the age of 18. The average age of its unvaccinated patients in the hospital has dropped to 58 years old.
Deaths are also rising. The health system saw 49 COVID-19 deaths over the past week. It expects the number of weekly deaths could double to 98 in mid-September. Overall, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said, one in four deaths occurring across the system are a result of COVID-19 complications.
Ballad Health is also treating more and more COVID-19 patients with monoclonal antibodies, which the Food and Drug Administration describes as laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful bodily intruders like viruses. At this time, the system does not offer them for preventative care.
Between Aug. 22 and 28 Ballad Health administered 204 doses of monoclonal antibodies, a 77% increase over the 115 it administered the week prior. The system has administered more than 1,500 doses since December 2020.
Increasing concern for kids
The surge in the delta variant has been particularly alarming to physicians treating immunocompromised children, who have a higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19.
Dr. Myesa Emberesh, a pediatric hematologist and oncologist with the Tri-Cities affiliate of St. Jude Children’s Hospital, said she takes care of kids every day who suffer from cancer and blood disorders.
“I am just one scared physician speaking out on behalf of the children of our region,” she said. “We are terrified. The past few weeks have brought tragedy we had hoped we would never have to see, and the fear is only the beginning.”
Emberesh said a high number of hospitalizations at Niswonger Children’s Hospital has implications for other kids in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia who need emergency care.
“Last year, the kids who contracted COVID-19 were mostly asymptomatic,” Emberesh said. “But now more children are getting sick because we are allowing this virus to spread, and the more it spreads, the more it mutates.”
Emberesh said last week she had the first immunocompromised child with COVID-19 in her clinic. She fears more will come.
“I do not want to see COVID-19 rip through the bodies of these children with cancer,” she said. “I do not want to see them gasping for breath, or managing long-haul symptoms on top of their adverse effects from chemotherapy. But every day we inch closer to that reality.”
Perspective from a St. Jude family
Kate Strickland, the clinical research associate and manager at the St. Jude clinic at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, echoed Emberesh’s concerns and pointed out that Sept. 1 marks the beginning of National Childhood Cancer Month. COVID-19 poses an acute risk for children in the clinic, who are often immunocompromised.
During the briefing Wednesday, Strickland read a letter from the McClellands, a local family whose son Gus was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2016.
Gus is now two years post-treatment, but COVID-19 has been scary for him and his family. Members who could get vaccinated against the virus have done so, and the McClellands are already familiar with the importance of masking.
“When Gus was in treatment, we often masked, and in doing so we all kept him from catching lots of crud,” the McClellands wrote. “You do these things without question when a life depends on it.”
As a precaution, the family kept their children in virtual learning during the 2020-21 school year. They were initially optimistic that their kids could safely participate in in-person education this year, but it has been “exceptionally hard” to watch the new academic year unfold, they wrote.
The McClellands were hopeful their school system would implement a mask mandate but were disappointed when “loopholes were created to appease people who are choosing to ignore the truth.”
“The facts are presenting themselves, and some are simply pushing them all aside out of their own selfishness,” the McClellands wrote. “We know it is hard to change your normal routine. We had to in big, big ways years ago, but we also know it is effective at protecting what you love and those around you.”