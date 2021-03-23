Ballad Health will open its Tennessee vaccine clinics to all adults beginning Wednesday, after Gov. Bill Lee’s Monday announcement that all adults in the state will be eligible no later than April 5.
“I am proud that we are able to work in conjunction with our local health departments and open up vaccine eligibility to the greater population so any adult who wants to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can do so,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer and Incident Commander Eric Deaton said in a press release. “We hope this will help us drive down cases in the region as more and more of our community reaches full immunity.”
The Ballad community vaccination centers are open to anyone 16 and older, not only Tennessee residents. The centers are in Elizabethton and Kingsport, and both will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
To make an appointment for a vaccination, call Ballad Health Nurse Connect at 833-822-5523 (833-8-BALLAD).
“The positive rate and the number of COVID cases in our region have increased over the last two weeks,” Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said in the release, “and Ballad Health’s inpatient COVID-19 census is nearing 100 after it was below 70 just two weeks ago. So now is the time to do this, now is the time to get your vaccine.”
Things to know about the centers
- The Kingsport community vaccination center is at 2000 Brookside Drive and will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- The Elizabethton community vaccination center is at 1509 W. Elk Avenue and will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Both Ballad Health community vaccination centers in Tennessee will only offer the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one currently approved for use by 16- and 17-year-olds.
- Calling Nurse Connect to make an appointment is recommended, but people can also visit the health system’s main webpage at www.balladhealth.org and its COVID-19 page at www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.
Ballad also hosting Saturday vaccination event
The hospital system will also host a “Super Saturday” vaccination event at its community vaccination centers in Elizabethton, Kingsport, Abingdon and Norton on Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a pop-up event in Greenville.
Appointments are not required and walk-ins are welcome but there will only be a limited number of available vaccines per site.
“As vaccine supply becomes more abundant, we’re taking steps to make the vaccine more available and accessible,” Swift said. “We have typically done vaccine appointments from Monday through Friday at our CVCs, but our Super Saturday event will allow us to better meet the needs of even more community members.”
The sites are located at:
- Abingdon, Virginia, 611 Campus Drive, 400 vaccine doses available.
- Elizabethton, Tennessee, 1509 W. Elk Ave., 400 vaccine doses available.
- Greeneville, Tennessee, 438 E. Vann Road, Suite 100, 200 vaccine doses available.
- Kingsport, Tennessee, 2205 Brookside Drive, 300 vaccine doses available.
- Norton, Virginia, 100 15th St. NW, 200 vaccine doses available.