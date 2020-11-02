After a years-long process, Ballad Health says it successfully completed on Oct. 1 the adoption of a common, interoperable health technology across its merged hospitals and care sites.
With Epic acting as the single technology platform for Ballad Health, the system said in a press release Monday that patient data will be controlled by patients and their providers. Ballad said it will also be more secure than ever before.
The system said new services will be available to patients, including real-time scheduling, access to health information, transparency in pricing and better coordination between healthcare providers, regardless of where the providers are or what data systems they use.
“Having a single electronic health record system is truly a game changer for Ballad Health and our patients. It allows for better interoperability, which will lead to enhanced quality of care for our patients,” said Pam Austin, Ballad Health’s chief information officer, in the press release.
“Now, our providers — regardless of where they are located — will be able to collaborate more efficiently and effectively to provide care to their patients, and this new system empowers our patients by providing them easier access to their health records.”
The system said the benefits of this conversion include:
- Real-time and transparent coordination between physicians who are caring for a patient, which helps providers seamlessly collaborate across specialties, reducing duplicate testing and preventing adverse outcomes
- Implementation of evidence-based and best practices across the care continuum
- Enhanced research and population health initiatives using powerful, region-wide data
- Enhanced opportunity to deploy long-term initiatives to reduce the cost of healthcare and improve the health of the region