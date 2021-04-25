COVID-19 has dominated the day-to-day activities of staff at Ballad Health facilities, but it hasn’t been the only focus of health leaders over the past year.
In March, Ballad launched the Niswonger Children’s Network, a roughly $60 million investment designed to improve the quality of care for children in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The expansion will include a two-story addition to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.
Moody’s Investor Services recently upgraded Ballad Health’s credit rating from Baa1 to A3, which the system said is the highest rating it or its predecessor organizations have received from the rating agency.
“I think what Moody’s saw was the stability of the governance of the board, of the leadership team and the fact that we’ve been able to react to the COVID-19 pandemic as an organization across our region,” said Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton.
Financially, Deaton said, it’s been a difficult year for the health system, pointing to the decrease in surgeries caused by the pandemic and the surges Ballad has seen in hospitalizations. Federal money made available through the CARES Act, however, has helped the system remain on a steady footing.
The system has also been making efforts to continue its community outreach initiatives.
Deaton said the system has been continuing to work on opening a new center in Greeneville that will serve pregnant women who are suffering from addiction. Ballad plans to open that facility by July 1.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Deaton added that the system’s weekly press conferences also served a public good, educating community members about the dangers of COVID-19. The system is also now in the middle of administering vaccines.
“If anything our community outreach may have changed a little bit from wellness and from prevention to more directly how do we attack and confront the COVID pandemic?” Deaton said.
Ballad Health is also helping with the “Take a Shot on Life” campaign, which aims to get 75% of the regional population vaccinated against COVID-19.
The First Tennessee Development District recently received a $540,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Foundation to help fund the initiative, which will pay for two vaccine vans and a broad messaging campaign. Ballad Health will donate a third van.
RegionAHEAD, a collaboration of local business officials and organizations, is also helping with the effort.
Since its creation in February 2018, Ballad Health has made an effort to preserve rural hospitals in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
In July, the system plans to officially reopen Lee County Hospital, a process that was slowed because of COVID-19. Ballad also continues to recruit primary care and sub-specialist doctors to its rural facilities.
Keeping rural hospitals open is especially important for the sake of preserving access to emergency services, Deaton said. He added that Ballad Health’s size allows it to absorb losses it may see at rural facilities across its hospital network.