Ballad Health is investing $2 million in 21 organizations across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to address societal ills like food insecurity and substance abuse, which can have a debilitating impact on kids, families and adults.
The health system highlighted those organizations during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.
"As we've gone down this journey ... to really pivot from being just a health care delivery system to a community health improvement organization, we learned very early that we have to get out of ourselves and really rely on all of the wonderful community partners across the Appalachian Highlands," said Dr. Paula Masters, the system's vice president of population health programs.
Historically, Masters said, health systems tend to work alongside local organizations to support their work. With its division of population health and the goals that have come out of Ballad's Cooperative Agreement in Virginia and the Certificate of Public Advantage in Tennessee, Masters said Ballad is further investing in its community partners.
When the population health division was formed after the merger that created Ballad Health, the system started identifying programs that had moved the needle on things like combating neonatal abstinence syndrome, bolstering children's literacy and reducing drug deaths. In 2019, Ballad worked with 10 organizations.
"We took those learnings, and now we're happy to say that we're able to scale it out even further," Masters said.
What are some of the organizations receiving money?
Maggie Wood, the executive director of A Step Ahead Tri-Cities, said Tuesday that her organization works to prevent unintended pregnancies through reproductive health education and free access to long-acting reversible contraceptives.
With funding from Ballad Health, the organization is expanding its impact to include a 10-county region of Northeast Tennessee, including Washington, Carter, Unicoi and Sullivan counties. The organization provides long-acting reversible contraceptives to patients through its clinic partners.
"Instead of whatever bill would have gone to them, whether it's for the whole thing or whether it's a copay or some portion of it, it comes to us instead," Wood said, "and we pay for all costs associated with getting a long-acting method."
Wood said long-acting reversible contraceptive methods are the most effective means of pregnancy prevention, roughly 20 times more effective than other forms of contraception. They can, however, be the most difficult to get — oftentimes because of cost.
She added that the organization works to decrease rates of unintended pregnancies, teen pregnancy and the frequency of neonatal abstinence syndrome.
Ginger Keller-Ferguson, the grants consultant for Coalition for Kids, said the organization has served children and families in the region for more than 20 years. It started in 1998 as a grassroots effort in one of the lowest income and high-crime areas of Johnson City.
"Local business leaders and concerned citizens envisioned a safe environment where children and youth of this impoverished community could come together for academic assistance and enrichment activities," Keller-Ferguson said.
The organization has grown from one site serving 25 kids to multiple locations serving hundreds of kids a day. In partnership with Ballad's community health initiative, the organization has expanded its programming from Johnson City to Anderson Elementary School in Bristol, Tennessee.
Adverse childhood experiences, traumatic events, referred to as ACEs, like abuse or neglect, disrupt a child's brain development, making it more difficult for them to succeed academically and socially. This can lead to a greater likelihood of chronic illnesses, addiction and poverty later in life.
"While Coalition for Kids, like so many others, can't prevent ACEs, we can and do implement effective strategies that build resilience in our children and in our families," Keller-Ferguson said.