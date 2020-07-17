Ballad Health put in place additional visitation restrictions on Friday in response to a rapid increase in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the region.
Starting Friday, July 17, at 11 a.m., Ballad Health’s latest visitation policy and patient guidelines will allow a single, designated visitor for the duration of each patient's stay at the hospital, according to a press release from the system on Friday.
That visitor will only be allowed onsite between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Visitors are not permitted in Ballad Health's behavioral health or long-term care facilities.
Exceptions to the visitation policy include the neonatal intensive care unit and rooms with a pediatric patient, which can have two guests per patient. Those guests must be parents or a legal guardian. They will be permitted at all times.
Exceptions may also be made in Ballad Health Medical Associates clinics, labor and delivery, emergency departments and in the pediatric emergency room at Niswonger Children's Hospital where one guest will be permitted at all times. Exceptions may also apply during extenuating circumstances or in the case of end-of-life care.
Designated visitors will be required to wear a mask and will be screened for signs of COVID-19 before they enter any patient care area.
Ballad Health will continue to prohibit visitors under 18 unless they qualify for an extenuating circumstance.
Additionally, the system will not allow visitation of COVID-19 positive patients or patients who are under investigation except during end-of-life situations.
The no-visitation policy will continue to apply to behavioral health patients, long-term care patients and those undergoing outpatient testing, unless that patient needs special assistance.
Visitation for palliative care, hospice, comfort care and critical care patients who are not COVID-19 positive will remain the same.
In those cases, a maximum of four visitors may be present in the patient room at any time, and visitation should primarily be limited to immediate family members or significant individuals to the patient.
Visits should be planned, and the schedule communicated to the screening team at the facility’s entrance. Visitors should proceed to the patient room and exit the facility directly once finished.
Exceptions to the number of family members may be considered if approved by nursing leadership and based on the patient’s care provision requirements at the time of the visit request.
In addition to visitation restrictions, all Ballad Health facilities are taking safety precautions, including enhanced social distancing measures, increased infection control and new processes and systems to safeguard patients’ care.
Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or believes they have been exposed to the virus is advised to call Ballad Health Nurse Connect at 833-822-5523.
These updated visitation policies will remain in place until further notice. COVID-19 news and updates will continue to be shared to www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.