KINGSPORT — Ballad Health has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Wexford House, its short- and long-term, skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Kingsport.

As of Tuesday, Ballad officials said 36 team members and 52 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Positive team members, as well as those who are showing symptoms or have pending test results, are in quarantine at their homes,” Ballad said in a news release Tuesday. “Affected residents have either been isolated in a closed area of the facility, or, if they need a higher level of care, transferred to a section of Holston Valley Medical Center’s COVID-19 unit, which has been specifically designated for Wexford House residents.”

Ballad Health officials said they are working with the Tennessee Department of Health to track the exposures and limit further spread. The health system is conducting COVID-19 testing on all Wexford House residents and team members, and it is following federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services guidance regarding testing, which includes twice-weekly COVID-19 tests for residents and team members until the facility records zero active cases for 14 days.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms and believes they might have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call Ballad Health Nurse Connect at 833-822-5523.

Community members are also able to schedule COVID-19 testing online by visiting www.balladhealth.org or visiting the Ballad Health mobile app.

For additional information regarding Ballad Health’s COVID-19 efforts, visit www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.