As part of an ongoing effort to ensure people seek needed care during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Ballad Health officials warn that patients shouldn’t put off cancer screenings out of fear of contracting the illness.
Zilipah Cruz, Ballad’s director of corporate oncology navigation, said Thursday the health system hasn’t seen data specifically indicating a drop in cancer screenings at its facilities, but it has noticed a decline in volumes.
Cruz said a report by the Epic Health Research Network found U.S. health facilities saw a 94% decrease in cervical and breast cancer screenings in March, which coincided with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the report didn’t specifically capture trends in the region, Cruz said officials shouldn’t be blind to those results.
“We’ve seen volumes decrease to know that is definitely something we need to be aware of,” she said.
Cruz said many health systems across the country, including Ballad Health, stopped performing preventative screenings for a time as a precaution against the illness. She expects the number of screenings will increase now that procedures have resumed.
“We really want to highlight to the community all of the measures that we have put in place at Ballad Health so that you know it’s safe to do your preventative screening, whether that be a mammogram, a colonoscopy or a pap smear,” she said.
The system said it screens employees, patients and physicians for coronavirus symptoms when they enter Ballad Health facilities, has increased the amount of times it disinfects spaces and has also cut down on visitation. Visitors are also expected to wear masks.
Over the last several weeks, Ballad Health officials have expressed recurring concerns that patients won’t seek routine medical care during the COVID-19 outbreak out of fear of contracting the illness, an outcome that the system said it is taking thorough precautions to prevent.
Last week, Clay Runnels, the system’s chief physician executive, said delaying treatment for acute conditions like heart attacks or strokes could be deadly, stating that people who are experiencing symptoms like ongoing chest pains, shortness of breath or severe headaches should go to the emergency room immediately.
In June, the system reiterated that parents should remember to bring their children in for checkups and vaccinations.
Compared to April 2019, Ballad Health pediatrician Michelle Estes said vaccinations in April 2020 have declined 39%.
“That’s a big concern for us,” she said, adding that health care professionals are concerned a drop in vaccinations could lead to a return of diseases like whooping cough, measles and other serious illnesses.
Press Staff Writer Brandon Paykamian and News Editor Nathan Baker contributed to this report.