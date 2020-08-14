In a word, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak’s financial impact on Ballad Health has been “devastating,” posing severe challenges that CEO Alan Levine said he had never seen in his 30 years in the health care industry.
Levine spoke Friday in a news conference at the system’s Johnson City headquarters.
“To see a health system that was on a positive trajectory face such headwinds so quickly and have to move so quickly to adapt to those headwinds was jarring and it was breathtaking,” Levine said. “Between the steps the management team took, what our employees are doing to do their part, what the federal government did to provide some support to us, I think that bought us time.”
Outside of federal relief funding, Ballad Health lost about $100 million of cash flow, something Levine said the system predicted back in March, and experienced an operating loss of about $40 million.
“That’s obviously very serious to us,” Levine said, “and it’s indicative of what rural health systems all over the country are facing, and we’re rolling up sleeves and staying focused on taking great care of people.”
Levine said a number of factors are combining to create serious problems for rural health systems. One, volumes are volatile and are still down compared to where they were pre-coronavirus, and two, cuts have been made to programs intended to support rural and safety net health systems.
Additionally, approximately 40% of Ballad Health’s revenue comes from inpatient services, and of that revenue, 16% comes from commercially insured patients, giving the system one of the lowest commercial payer mixes in the U.S.
“That’s a very, very dangerous mix of factors for a rural health system,” Levine said.
The economic fallout of COVID-19 has occurred as Ballad Health implements the first phase of a $200 million technology conversion, rolling out a new electronic health record platform called Epic at more than 80 sites.
The system halted elective procedures in March and resumed them in a phased manner in May. According to a fourth quarter report released this week, surgeries in Ballad hospital settings declined 29.3% during the fourth quarter, inpatient surgeries by 26.9% and outpatient surgeries by 30.6%.
The system’s net patient revenue in the fourth quarter, $379.8 million, was $139.1 million below the same period last year. Total revenues for the 12 months ending June 30 totaled $1.993 billion compared to $2.104 billion in the same period of 2019.
Ballad Health reported receiving about $82.5 million in relief through the CARES Act, and without assistance provided by federal funding this year, Levine said, the system would have experienced a sizable loss.
“It’s likely that we will experience another operating loss in the coming year,” Levine said. “Of course there’s a lot of unknowns, and once there’s more clarity with that we can adjust that forecast at that time.”
Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton mentioned during a press conference earlier this month that if the system hits 215 inpatients it would again have to evaluate pausing elective procedures.
“The most relevant downside to suspending elective procedures is the impact it has on patients,” Levine said Friday. “That’s why it’s a last resort. You don’t want to do it. If you do it, it does harm access for patients and financially the impact would be devastating.”
Levine said the health system has so far spent more than $14 million treating COVID-19 patients, expenses that have included adding laboratory capacity, staffing and supplies.
As a not-for-profit health system, Levine said, Ballad is eligible to receive reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Levine said the health system has always supported Medicaid expansion in Tennessee, which has so far not opted to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, but in Virginia, Levine said, the state’s decision to do so has ended up helping Ballad Health “quite a bit.”
Although it was still below the cost of providing care, Levine said, Ballad Health was receiving some compensation from patients who previously didn’t have coverage, and people who previously weren’t seeking care are now doing so.
“There was a benefit to that,” Levine said, “and I don’t know what the current impact would be in Tennessee if we did it. ... We’ve not recently done analysis because it’s not a serious subject for consideration in Nashville right now.”