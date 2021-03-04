Ballad Health announced the launch of the Niswonger Children’s Network on Thursday morning.
The almost $60 million investment will improve the quality of health care for children across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
“This is a regional system of health care and community services that marks a new phase in the high standards of healthcare being delivered for children across the region,” said Niswonger Children’s Hospital CEO Lisa Carter.
The expansion includes a two-story addition to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City, which will house the state-of-the-art Regional Center for Perinatal and Neonatal Care and the Center for Pediatric Specialties.
Ballad Health Executive Chairman, President and CEO Alan Levine said the new center would be “the newest and most modern (neonatal intensive care unit) in either Virginia or Tennessee.”
Levine said $17 million of the nearly $60 million going toward the expansion will be raised in contributions to the hospital. Levine said $9 million had already been raised, with $7 million coming as a donation from the J.D. Nicewonder family.
The $7 million donation is the second-largest donation received in the hospital’s history; the largest was a $10 million donation from Scott and Nikki Niswonger in 2004 to build the Niswonger Children’s Hospital. The Nicewonder family made a previous donation to Ballad Health to open the J.D. Nicewonder Family Pediatric Emergency Department in Bristol.
“What you’ll hear from them is that they’re investing, not because of bricks and mortar, but because they believe in the vision and what we’re trying to do to elevate this region and make it an economic force for the future,” said Levine.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam both provided statements in pre-recorded videos played during the conference.
“The investments announced today by Ballad Health paired with the generous contribution of $7 million from the J.D. Nicewonder family amounts to tens of millions of dollars that will provide important support for mothers, children in need and high-risk newborns in our state,” Lee said.
Northam echoed statements made by Lee about the expansion’s benefit to those in the region.
“It is nothing less than what the people of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee deserve,” Northam said.
Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dr. Daniel Carey and Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey also spoke during the conference in pre-recorded statements.
Ballad Health also announced an enhanced partnership with ETSU Health.
In 2020, Ballad Health and ETSU successfully recruited two pediatric surgeons in a joint effort, bringing the number of pediatric surgeons in the region to three.
“East Tennessee State University is excited to help this important milestone for the Appalachian Highlands,” said David Golden, the chief executive officer of the ETSU Research Corporation. “Also, as Alan said, we’re proud to announce that Niswonger Children’s Hospital is powered by ETSU physicians.”
Alongside the expansion of Niswonger Children’s Hospital and the enhanced partnership between Ballad Health and ETSU, it was also announced that the Indian Path Hospital in Kingsport will be converted into a Center for Women and Babies, and the Children’s Resource Center, located at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, will expand into Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon.
An $8 million investment in new robotic surgical equipment will also be made as part of the expansion.