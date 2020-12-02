Move will allow increased capacity to handle COVID-19 surge
Ballad Health is halting all non-emergent/elective surgeries next week in anticipation of a holiday-related surge in patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — a surge that could see the current number of patients hospitalized with the virus double by the end of the month.
“The rapid increase we saw over the weekend with the number of cases both tested and in the hospital — those don’t even include the Thanksgiving numbers,” Ballad CEO Alan Levine said during a press conference on Wednesday, “so we’re obviously very concerned about the capacity issues, but we’ve got to be proactive. We’d rather be proactive and move now to redeploy staff as opposed to having it hit our front door and not be prepared for it.”
There will not be any furloughs related to the suspension, unlike the system’s first pause on non-emergent surgeries that led to the furloughing of 1,300 employees. Elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay have been suspended since last month, while the complete pause will last 30 days.
The move will free up staff to be reassigned to other roles and create staffing capacity for around 460-465 beds. The hospital system is also utilizing members of the National Guard for its testing clinics to free up as many employees as possible. Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operating officer, said if hospitalizations reach the projected worst-case scenario, additional measures will be needed to create enough staffing capacity, but did not say what that would look like.
It is expected that the Thanksgiving-related surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths will really pick up in the next week, though cases are already surging in many parts of Northeast Tennessee — with two record-setting days for new cases reported in the last week.
As of Wednesday, Ballad had 261 (-16) inpatients, of which 47 (-4) were in intensive care and 25 (-5) were on ventilators. There were four others awaiting test results. Capacity for floor beds was at 93.6%, while ICU capacity was at 92%. Deaton said there were only about 13-14 ICU beds designated for virus patients still available. The system reported 45 available COVID-19 beds still open as well.
“The spread of COVID-19 is not under control in our area, the direction that we’re heading with our numbers is not sustainable,” Deaton said, later saying ”this is a reality, and its time for us to start really waking up as a community to see what we can do to stop the spread.”
Levine said Ballad has acquired two refrigerated morgue trucks in preparation for a corresponding rise in virus-related deaths, one of which is already stationed at Johnson City Medical Center, while the other will be parked at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. According Deaton, about 17% of those hospitalized with the virus die as a result.
“The reality is there’s not enough capacity for what we anticipate will be the need, and so we needed to get some additional capacity for storage of bodies,” Levine said.