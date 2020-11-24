Ballad Health officials said Tuesday they expect hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to rise in the weeks after Thanksgiving, despite a recent downturn that saw its COVID-19 hospitalizations fall by 50 over five days.
"If you're following our numbers week-to-week, you might notice that our numbers of hospitalized patients as well as that positivity rate have dipped just a little," Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said. "In reality, this is not anything that's going to give us a great deal of relief in our health system at this point."
According to data from Ballad, the hospital system is expecting more than 400 new hospitalizations between Nov. 22-Dec. 5, with both weeks projected to set records for new hospitalizations. The reason for the dip, officials said, was a high rate of infection among younger people, who aren't as likely to have serious illnesses
But with Thanksgiving ahead, the concern is those younger people with the virus — who are also more likely to by asymptomatic — will pass it onto their older family members, who are more likely to end up hospitalized.
"Our hospital numbers are a tiny bit lower this week — that's true — but as we saw in previous weeks, when our new cases are high as they are week-over-week, we're going to see our hospitalizations go back up," Swift said. "There's no doubt about that."
Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said they're thankful for the decline, calling it nice stress-reducer and reprieve from the pressure healthcare workers are under, but noted that it won't last long.
"We anticipate, give the number of cases we're seeing now, another pretty big jump in (hospitalizations)," Deaton said.
Swift said there's still "rampant virus spread in our community" and warned that another surge like what's happened in the past month could quickly get the hospital system to a "catastrophic" number of inpatients, as they're starting at a higher baseline with more than 200 hospitalizations currently.
"Our team members are fighting every day to help our patients, but honestly the truth is we are not the front line — the community, and you, are our front lines," Swift said. "If you dismiss the prevention measures, you're not only putting yourself at risk, you could be putting others at risk."