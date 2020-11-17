Ballad Health reported its 250th novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hospitalization on Tuesday, its highest total so far — and the first time the health system has breached the 250-mark.
"For the fourth day in a row, we are seeing the highest numbers since the pandemic began," Ballad said on Twitter. "Please do your part to reduce the cases in our region."
Of the 253 (+6) hospitalized, 46 (-1) were in intensive care and 28 (+1) were on ventilators. The number of ventilator patients is the highest it has ever been, as well.
Since hitting a monthly low of 190 patients on Nov. 6, Ballad's COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen sharply, up 33.15% in the last 11 days.